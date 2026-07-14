July 14, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

India and US are actively engaged: Sergio Gor slams ‘fake’ report around trade talks

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the dedication ceremony of the new Support Annex Building at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday slammed Reuters for running ‘fake news’ around the India-US trade talks, saying both sides had very constructive meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to finalising a trade deal.

The report claimed that India allegedly rejected a quick trade agreement with the US in recent trade negotiations.

“Fake news alert! No one has rejected anything. Both sides had very constructive meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to finalising a trade deal. We continue to stay actively engaged. Reuters - you can do better!” Gor posted on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal refuted the report as "completely false" and "baseless".

In a post on X, Goyal said: "This news is completely false, baseless, and misleading."

"I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," the Commerce Minister said.

Goyal further stated: "Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective".The Reuters report had claimed that India "is holding out for a better deal”.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also said that negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade deal between India and the US are underway and progressing in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the Commerce Secretary said: "We don't see any challenge in negotiations, and consultations are progressing in the right direction.”

Late last month, Gor said that the proposed India-US trade agreement is in its "last one or two per cent" and negotiators are working to resolve the remaining issues, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be concluded after nearly 18 months of negotiations.

In his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor said officials from both countries had intensified engagement in recent weeks to bring the agreement across the finish line.

--IANS

na/dan

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