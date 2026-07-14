Millie Bobby Brown reflects on critics who would attack her for ‘looking too old’ as a teenager

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her work in the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has learned to tread through the noise, and keep her head down to work.

The actress has fiercely defended herself against critics who would comment on her appearance. The 22-year-old actress appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast where she opened up about the more “challenging” parts of being a child actor.

She said, “The things that didn’t help me, my goodness. I would say public perception doesn’t help. Growing up hearing the way people think about you constantly. I think I was 15 when people started saying I looked like a 60-year-old woman”.

She further mentioned, “I would wear a big heel and people would say, my goodness who does she think she is? But then I would wear a suit and people would rip me apart for looking too old. I’ve realized, [the haters are] all just walking contradictions. None of you actually have an opinion. You’re all kind of like robots”

Earlier, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress had shared a lengthy message addressed to her “bullies,” which began with the star questioning why it has been hard for the public to “grow up” alongside her.

She wrote on social media, “Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ season 1, and because I don’t, I’m now a target”.

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself”, she added.

--IANS

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