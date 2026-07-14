Zareen Khan schools paparazzi after they misbehave with her

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan lost her cool at the paparazzi after they allegedly crossed a line while talking to her during a photo op. A video of the actress has gone viral on social media where she schooled the paparazzi.

The actress attended an event in the city on Monday, and was going through outfits when a paparazzi asked her to try an outfit.

Responding to the same, she said, “In front of everyone? That's not happening. Don't talk nonsense with me because I'm not the one who's going to take that s***. Okay? Stay within your limits when you talk, all of you”.

The actress’ firm stand received applause from netizens, who heaped praise on her for standing her ground.

One user wrote, “You gave a perfect answer, ma'am. I am really impressed with you (sic)”.

Another user wrote, “Media people are becoming more disgraceful in India”.

Earlier, the actress called her niece Aizel Khan 'love at first sight' as she celebrated her 1st birthday. She shared that with all the challenges posed by the year gone by, Aizel has emerged as a blessing for her, bringing immense happiness into her life.

Posting a video compilation of some unseen precious moments of Zareen with the little one, the actress wrote, "Can’t believe you are already 1. A lot happened in this last one year but you came in as a blessing in my life for which I’ll be forever grateful. You are my love at first sight , my always and forever. Thank you for all the happiness you brought into my life (sic)”.

"I wish you a life full of blessings, goodness & abundance, my jaaneman Happiest birthday my heart , @aizelinwonderland … Love you so so much”, she added.

--IANS

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