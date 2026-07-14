'History at Lord's': Dr Mandaviya congratulates Indian women's cricket team on historic Test win

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on its historic win in the first-ever Test played at Lord's and said the big win against a strong England side makes the achievement more special.

The Sports Minister congratulated the team in a post on social media after the team scripted history with a memorable 270-run victory over England in the one-off Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"History at Lord’s!

"Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on becoming the first-ever women’s team to win a Test match at the iconic venue. A commanding 270-run victory over England makes this achievement even more special," wrote Dr Mandaviya in his post carried on various social media platforms.

The Indian women's team produced a strong performance, bowling England out for 186 in their second innings while defending a huge target of 457. Off-spinner Sneh Rana shone with figures of 4-42, and Deepti Sharma took 2-36 as England's resistance fell apart during the opening session on the fourth day.

Starting with 130/6, England's slim hopes relied on overnight half-centurion Amy Jones. However, Sneh struck early, dismissing her for 54. Deepti then took out Issy Wong and Lauren Bell while Sneh finished the match by bowling Sophie Ecclestone, who had earlier made her maiden Test fifty, through the gate.

This decisive win gave India their seventh victory in the last 11 women's Tests and maintained their unbeaten record in red-ball cricket on English soil. Tributes flooded in after this historic victory. Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised India's all-around performance, while National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman congratulated the team on their important win and highlighted the significance of conquering Lord's.

India's victory was supported by outstanding performances over all four days. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored 83 and 70; Yastika Bhatia hit a remarkable 113—the first century by a woman in a Test at Lord's—while Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 52 balls. Kranti Gaud also made her mark in the record books with the first five-wicket haul in a women's Test at the venue.

--IANS

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