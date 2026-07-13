PM Modi’s gift of Bastar’s Dhokra art to Australian PM brings global spotlight on tribal craft

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again highlighted India's rich cultural heritage on the global stage by presenting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a handcrafted metal boat made in Bastar's traditional Dhokra art.

The gesture, made on July 13 in Jagdalpur, has sparked pride and excitement among local artisans and traders who see this as a milestone in bringing Bastar's centuries-old tribal craft to international recognition.

Anil Lukkad, a Jagdalpur-based businessman engaged in the Dhokra trade, described the moment as a matter of immense pride not only for Chhattisgarh but for the entire nation.

He emphasised that PM Modi's decision to gift a piece of Bastar's heritage to a foreign head of government is a mark of respect for the artisans and a step toward reviving traditional crafts that are at risk of fading away.

According to him, such initiatives will not only enhance global awareness of Indian handicrafts but also generate new employment opportunities for rural artisans.

Lukkad recalled that PM Modi has consistently promoted Indian handicrafts at international forums, citing the G-20 summit where leaders from across the world received unique pieces of Dhokra and other traditional art forms. He believes these cultural tokens leave a lasting impression of India's heritage while strengthening diplomatic ties.

Currently, more than 10,000 artisans across Bastar's seven districts are engaged in Dhokra work, though the number was once closer to 15,000. Declining demand had forced many to abandon the craft, but renewed interest driven by initiatives like "Vocal for Local" is drawing artisans back. Lukkad expressed confidence that PM Modi's gesture will further boost demand in both national and international markets, improving the economic prospects of Bastar's craftsmen.

He also highlighted the symbolic meaning of the gifted boat, noting that boats have historically carried people across shores and now serve as a metaphor for friendship, cooperation, and cultural connection.

In his view, the gift represents a message of strengthened ties between India and Australia, blending tradition with diplomacy.

As Bastar's artisans celebrate this recognition, hopes are high that Dhokra art will continue to sail into new horizons, carrying with it the legacy of tribal craftsmanship and the promise of a stronger livelihood for thousands of families.

--IANS

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