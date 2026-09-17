September 17, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud economic reforms, development and growth

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud reforms, development and growth

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Top ministers on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 76 and highlighted his 25-year public service journey, crediting his government with driving reforms, welfare measures and development.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described PM Modi's dedication to public service as an inspiration and wished him good health, long life and continued energy to serve the country.

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described PM Modi as a karma yogi dedicated to national service and public welfare.

Goyal noted that government policies under PM Modi had created opportunities for youth, empowered women and farmers and expanded access to development.

He also highlighted free-trade agreements, startups and the Ease of Doing Business framework as measures that had opened global markets for Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and exporters.

Similarly, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said PM Modi's 25-year public service journey had brought what he described as transformational change through reforms, policies and welfare schemes.

Puri cited initiatives including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Khelo India, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission, saying they had taken development to the grassroots.

He also highlighted reforms in the energy sector, including greater focus on exploration and production, expansion of energy infrastructure and promotion of biofuels and renewable energy.

Puri said India's energy diplomacy had helped the country navigate geopolitical crises and global supply-chain disruptions.

Moreover, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said PM Modi had linked India's development aspirations with those of individuals and given a new direction to the country's growth journey. He also highlighted the Prime Minister's 25 years of public service and wished him good health and long life.

--IANS

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