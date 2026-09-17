September 17, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' to hit screens on November 20

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' to hit screens on November 20 (Photo: Swapna Cinemas/X)

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) The makers of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens world over on November 20 this year.

Swapna Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "The journey to the stars begins. #AakasamLoOkaTara / #AOTMovie - 20th November 2026 in theatres. Come along… there’s a beautiful world waiting for you. #AOTonNOV20th @dulQuer @pavansadineni @GeethaArts @SwapnaC."

It may be recalled that the makers had marked the birthday of actor Dulquer Salmaan earlier this year by releasing a new poster of the actor from the film and announcing that he played a character called Krishna in the film.

It may be recalled that the makers the film had some months ago introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts, which is one of the firms presenting the film, had taken to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It wrote, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine.The introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.

We hear a man's voice saying, "Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we'll see."

It is evident that the film will revolve around the character that Satvika Veeravalli plays and that she is actually the protagonist. The film is about a girl from a remote rural region realising her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

--IANS

mkr/

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