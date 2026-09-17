EAM Jaishankar receives warm welcome from Bhutan's Finance Minister in Thimphu

Thimphu, Sep 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Thursday received a warm welcome from Bhutanese Finance Minister Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, as he arrived in Thimphu.

Upon arrival in Thimphu, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Thank Finance Minister Bhutan Lyonpo Lekey Dorji for the warm welcome in Thimphu."

Currently, EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan aimed at further deepening longstanding bilateral cooperation.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar offered prayers at one of the most holy and sacred sites in Bhutan Kurjey Lhakhang.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Paid my respects at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang. Prayed for the well-being of our people and India-Bhutan ties."

EAM Jaishankar along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel visited the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows from India for dairy cattle breeding programme in Bhutan to increase milk productivity and support local farmers.

"Visited the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang. Handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows from India for dairy cattle breeding programme in Bhutan to enhance milk productivity and support local farmers. Glad to learn that the Centre’s breeding program will benefit forty thousand farmers," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar and Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel visited the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum in Bumthang on Wednesday.

Following his visit, EAM Jaishankar wrote on his X handle, "Delighted to visit the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum in Bumthang today. The former royal residence and court showcases Bhutan’s history, art, craft and architecture. It is a testimony to the role of Bhutanese monarchy in building a modern Bhutan."

EAM Jaishankar joined Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel in laying the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Bhutan's Gasa and termed it a "proud milestone" for longstanding energy collaboration between both nations which began from Bhutan’s first hydroelectric plant ‘Jungshina’ in Thimphu in 1967, to now connecting Bhutan’s last unelectrified settlements.

The two ministers also inaugurated the 65-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar. EAM Jaishankar noted that the health facility will strengthen access to quality, specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan.

EAM Jaishankar and Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel also inaugurated the 80-metre-long Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar. EAM Jaishankar said that the bridge, being built by Project Dantak, the Bhutan-India friendship project, will improve connectivity between Trashigang and Samdrup Jongkhar in eastern Bhutan.

They also held a meeting in Bumthang and reviewed the wide-ranging cooperation between both neighbouring countries. The two ministers discussed advancing engagement between the two nations in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties.

"Delighted to meet FM Bhutan Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel and jointly review our wide-ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang. Our conversation focussed on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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