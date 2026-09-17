September 17, 2026 2:43 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri on his 27th death anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri remembered on his 27th death anniversary

Mumbai, September 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered celebrated lyricist and poet Hasrat Jaipuri on his death anniversary on Thursday.

He shared a tribute on his social media along with a photograph of the legendary writer, where Jackie shared a portrait of Hasrat Jaipuri and wrote, “Remembering Hasrat Jaipuri ji on his death anniversary”. The post also featured Mohammed Rafi's iconic song “Yeh Mera Prem Patra” from the 1964 film Sangam.

For the uninitiated, Hasrat Jaipuri, whose real name was Iqbal Hussain, was born on April 15, 1922, in Jaipur and died on September 17, 1999, in Mumbai.

He was among the most celebrated Hindi film lyricists and was particularly known for his long association with filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor.

He began his career in Hindi cinema with Raj Kapoor's Barsaat in 1949, for which he penned “Jiya Beqaraar Hai.” Before entering films, he had moved to Mumbai in 1940 and reportedly worked as a bus conductor while continuing to participate in mushairas.

He was later introduced to Raj Kapoor after being noticed by Prithviraj Kapoor at a poetry gathering.

Among his most remembered works is “Yeh Mera Prem Patra” from Sangam, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar.

The lyricist's work also includes popular songs such as “Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par”, “Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge”, “Aji Rooth Kar Ab Kahan Jaiyega”, “Sayonara Sayonara”, “Duniya Bananewale”, “Sun Sahiba Sun” and “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana.”

–IANS

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