Messi's record-breaking 100th goal guides Inter Miami to Campeones Cup victory

Miami, Sep 17 (IANS) Lionel Messi etched his name in the history books once again as he scored the 100th goal for Inter Miami as they secured a 2-0 victory over LIGA MX side Cruz Azul to win the Campeones Cup for the fifth time.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Casemiro sealed the victory with a second-half header as Inter Miami lifted the trophy at Nu Stadium on Thursday.

The Argentine superstar made history with his goal, becoming the first player in Inter Miami’s history to reach 100 goals. He achieved the milestone in 115 appearances across all competitions.

Messi’s 100 goals for the club have come across four seasons. He scored 11 goals in 2023, followed by 23 in 2024 and 43 in 2025. He has added 23 goals so far in 2026.

Messi initially arrived in South Florida in the summer of 2023, kickstarting an era of success for the club. He was key in captaining Inter Miami to its historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 League Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup

Inter Miami took the lead when Luis Suarez delivered a precise cross from the right, with Messi heading the ball into the net from inside the box.

Cruz Azul had an early opportunity in the sixth minute, but Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a fine save to deny Jose Paradela

The Mexican side continued to threaten at times, but Inter Miami held on to their advantage through the first half and most of the second.

Messi then played a key role in the second goal, delivering a corner from the left in the 81st minute. Casemiro rose above the defenders to head the ball home and double the lead.

The goal was Casemiro’s fourth since joining Inter Miami in the summer, while Messi registered his 15th assist across all competitions in 2026.

St Clair made six saves in total and produced another important stop in stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

The victory also marked a winning debut for new head coach Cristian Gonzalez, who took charge of Inter Miami for the first time in the championship match.

--IANS

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