PM Modi underscores homoeopathy’s role in Viksit Bharat vision

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the role of homoeopathy in India’s healthcare system, sharing an article by Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the article explains how homoeopathy has evolved into an integral part of India’s pluralistic health and wellness system, offering a holistic and patient-centric approach.

He noted that homoeopathy, with its strong community connect and sustainable model, can contribute to achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat”.

In addition, Jadhav also stated, “When thousands of patients find hope in homeopathy patients every day, it proves that the people of India have unwavering faith in this system for solving their health problems.”

Moreover, earlier, the government said that homoeopathy has witnessed growing global acceptance over the years, particularly in community healthcare and public health interventions.

It also stated that efforts have been made to expand its reach through evidence-based practices, improved accessibility and integration into national health programmes.

On the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Ayush Secretary, highlighted the synergy among traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and homoeopathy, noting their shared focus on patient-centric and nature-based healing.

He also emphasised that homoeopathy has demonstrated effectiveness in managing both chronic and infectious diseases, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, while technological initiatives like ‘Aura’ and ‘AYUSH ID’ are improving accessibility and transparency in healthcare delivery.

Homoeopathy was introduced in India in the early 19th century and has since grown into a significant component of the country’s alternative medicine ecosystem.

India currently has around 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, over 8,500 dispensaries, 277 educational institutions and 34 research centres, according to the government.

--IANS

ag/na