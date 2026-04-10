April 10, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

PM Modi underscores homoeopathy’s role in Viksit Bharat vision

PM Modi underscores homoeopathy’s role in Viksit Bharat vision

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the role of homoeopathy in India’s healthcare system, sharing an article by Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the article explains how homoeopathy has evolved into an integral part of India’s pluralistic health and wellness system, offering a holistic and patient-centric approach.

He noted that homoeopathy, with its strong community connect and sustainable model, can contribute to achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat”.

In addition, Jadhav also stated, “When thousands of patients find hope in homeopathy patients every day, it proves that the people of India have unwavering faith in this system for solving their health problems.”

Moreover, earlier, the government said that homoeopathy has witnessed growing global acceptance over the years, particularly in community healthcare and public health interventions.

It also stated that efforts have been made to expand its reach through evidence-based practices, improved accessibility and integration into national health programmes.

On the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Ayush Secretary, highlighted the synergy among traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and homoeopathy, noting their shared focus on patient-centric and nature-based healing.

He also emphasised that homoeopathy has demonstrated effectiveness in managing both chronic and infectious diseases, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, while technological initiatives like ‘Aura’ and ‘AYUSH ID’ are improving accessibility and transparency in healthcare delivery.

Homoeopathy was introduced in India in the early 19th century and has since grown into a significant component of the country’s alternative medicine ecosystem.

India currently has around 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, over 8,500 dispensaries, 277 educational institutions and 34 research centres, according to the government.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

Golf: Khalin Joshi ends title drought with Andhra Open win

Golf: Khalin Joshi ends title drought with Andhra Open win

IPL 2026: 'It's good to be in that position,' says Sangakkara on RR's unbeaten run

IPL 2026: 'It's good to be in that position,' says Sangakkara on RR's unbeaten run

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her dark circles as she lovingly holds her newborn son

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her dark circles as she lovingly holds her newborn son

EAM Jaishankar, Seychelles counterpart Faure hold talks in Mauritius

EAM Jaishankar, Seychelles counterpart Faure hold talks in Mauritius

Asian Boxing C'ships: Vishvanath strikes gold as India conclude campaign with 16 medals (Credit: BFI)

Asian Boxing C'ships: Vishvanath strikes gold as India conclude campaign with 16 medals

Nitin Gadkari urges modern tech, faster clearances to cut India’s construction costs

Nitin Gadkari urges modern tech, faster clearances to cut India’s construction costs

Badshah teases 'Tateeree Phir se' amidst controversy: Objectionable part removed

Badshah teases 'Tateeree Phir se' amidst controversy: Objectionable part removed

It's clear witch hunting, Himanta Biswa Sarma made false allegations against Gogoi, his wife: K.C. Venugopal

It's clear witch hunting, Sarma also made false allegations against Gogoi, his wife: K.C. Venugopal

IPL 2026: 'Wherever we go, we can adapt our game ,' says RCB coach ahead of RR clash

IPL 2026: 'Wherever we go, we can adapt our game,' says RCB coach ahead of RR clash

Uttar Pradesh: Final voters list announced after SIR, EC says 84 lakh new voters added

Uttar Pradesh: Final voters list announced after SIR, EC says 84 lakh new voters added