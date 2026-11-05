November 05, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to meet new NITI Aayog leadership today, review policy priorities for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi to meet new NITI Aayog leadership today, review policy priorities for Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the newly appointed leadership of NITI Aayog on Thursday to review ongoing policy initiatives and discuss the government's roadmap for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

During the meeting, each member of NITI Aayog is expected to deliver a presentation comprising two slides, outlining the key issues, policy initiatives and areas of work currently being undertaken by them in alignment with the government's long-term development vision.

The Prime Minister is expected to review the progress of ongoing policy work, discuss the challenges arising from global uncertainties and outline key priorities for the 2027-28 Union Budget.

The discussions are likely to focus particularly on strengthening domestic manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and accelerating India's economic growth.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri, Chief Executive Officer Anurag Jain and members Rajiv Gauba, R. Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya, K.V. Raju, M. Srinivas, Gobardhan Das and Abhay Karandikar are expected to participate in the meeting.

Other senior officials of the government think tank will also be present during the deliberations.

The meeting assumes significance as the government continues to work towards its ambitious Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, which aims to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th anniversary of its Independence.

Earlier on June 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The meeting was held under the theme 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047' and witnessed participation from Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators representing all 28 states and five Union Territories. Union Ministers and senior leadership of NITI Aayog also attended the meeting.

The deliberations focused on several key aspects of human development, including strengthening human capital, developing skills to prepare the workforce for future requirements, promoting productive employment and entrepreneurship, improving healthcare and overall well-being, and ensuring equity and dignity for all citizens.

Participants also discussed the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and data-driven governance in strengthening public service delivery and ensuring inclusive development across the country.

The meeting further emphasised cooperative federalism and the need for closer coordination between the Centre and state governments to accelerate development initiatives.

Among the important issues discussed were expanding the Lakhpati Didi initiative, with a target of increasing the number of beneficiaries from three crore to six crore, addressing the impact of climate change on agriculture and improving coordination between central and state policies.

--IANS

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