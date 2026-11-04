PM Modi to interact with Asian Para Games' Indian contingent tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Para Games 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

India registered its best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games held this year in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total of 97 Indian para-athletes won 114 medals, including 30 gold.

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. The programme will be attended by the athletes, coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India concluded their campaign with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China.

The contingent also crossed the 100-medal mark for the second consecutive edition, underlining India’s growing presence in para-sports.

Para-athletics proved to be India's biggest medal contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. Para-badminton

followed with 16 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and eight bronze, while para-swimming athletes secured 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze.

India also made a strong impact in para-archery, winning six medals, including three gold, while shooting contributed five medals, with two gold, two silver and one bronze.

The contingent further added seven bronze medals in para-table tennis, two silver in powerlifting and two medals in judo, comprising one silver andone bronze.

Among the standout performers, javelin thrower Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal in the men's F42-F44/F61-F64 category and was part of a podium sweep, highlighting Indiaʼs strength in the discipline.

Sprinter Simran Sharma delivered another memorable performance, winning gold in both the women's 100m and 200m T12 events. She also set Games records in both events, establishing herself as one of the leading performers of India's campaign.

Shooting also emerged as an important contributor to the medal tally, with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 event with record scores. India additionally secured two quotas in shooting for the 2028 Summer Paralympics.

The campaign also featured achievements across age groups. Jehan Dorab Madan, aged 50, became India's oldest medallist at the Games after securing bronze in para-table tennis, adding another notable milestone to the country's record-breaking outing.

--IANS

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