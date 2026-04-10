PM Modi lauds Harivansh’s contribution as President nominates him to RS

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised veteran journalist-turned-politician Harivansh Narayan Singh following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, calling his contributions to journalism and public life “invaluable”.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister congratulated Harivansh and wrote, "Harivansh Ji has made invaluable contributions to journalism and public life. He is a respected intellectual and thinker. Through his deep insights and perspectives, he has enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. I am pleased that the Hon’ble President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My heartfelt best wishes to him for the upcoming parliamentary term."

Harivansh, a former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has had a long and steady journey from Indian journalism to active politics. His renomination is being widely seen as recognition of both his parliamentary experience and the balanced, nuanced perspective he brings from his years in journalism.

His previous Rajya Sabha term concluded on April 9, sparking speculation over his future role. The President’s decision has now put those discussions to rest, with many observers viewing the move as a signal of continuity, stability, and reliance on experienced leadership in parliamentary functioning.

This will be Harivansh’s third term in the Upper House. He first entered the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in 2014 and later rose to prominence as Deputy Chairman in 2018, a position to which he was re-elected in 2020. His calm demeanour and balanced approach in conducting House proceedings have often drawn praise, particularly during periods of political deadlock.

Before entering politics, Harivansh had a distinguished career in journalism, notably with a regional publication, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening it as a credible publication. His work largely focused on grassroots issues, rural India, and social concerns, earning him a reputation as an impartial and trustworthy voice.

This grounding in journalism has significantly influenced his political style. As Deputy Chairman, he consistently sought to foster dialogue between the treasury and opposition benches, reflecting a fact-based and balanced approach rarely seen in contemporary politics.

--IANS

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