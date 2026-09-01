PM Modi, Chinese Prez Xi Jinping shake hands, interact at SCO Summit in Bishkek

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and interacted while walking together as they arrived to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Tuesday.

The two leaders were seen having a conversation after they posed for a group photograph with other leaders. They then walked side by side and shook hands as both proceeded towards the event venue.

PM Modi and President Xi last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin in August 2025.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the Summit venue in Bishkek, where he received a warm welcome.

The SCO comprises 10 member states - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states - Azerbaijan and Armenia and 15 dialogue partners -

Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

On Monday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

PM Modi also attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek on Monday and wished the participating Indian contingent the best.

PM Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Uzbekistan. PM Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community in Bishkek. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed the Prime Minister by chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

In his departure statement before leaving for his two-nation tour of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, PM Modi said India had been an "active and constructive member" of the SCO since 2017.

He said he looked forward to advancing India's vision for the region, centred on "Security, Connectivity and Opportunity", and working with fellow SCO members towards a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The Prime Minister's participation in the summit comes amid India's continued engagement with Central Asia and its efforts to strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework.

--IANS

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