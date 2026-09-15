September 15, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

PM Modi extends Samvatsari greetings, says forgiveness, compassion strengthen every bond

PM Modi extends Samvatsari greetings, says forgiveness, compassion strengthen every bond

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to members of the Svetambara sect of the Jain community on the sacred occasion of Samvatsari, emphasising the importance of forgiveness, compassion, humility and goodwill in strengthening relationships.

Samvatsari is regarded as the final and most sacred day of the Paryushan festival, which is primarily observed by the Svetambara sect of Jainism. The day is dedicated to introspection, repentance and seeking forgiveness for mistakes committed during the past year.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Samvatsari reminds us that forgiveness and compassion strengthen every bond. On this sacred occasion, may humility guide us and may kindness and goodwill shape our every action. Michhami Dukkadam!"

Samvatsari holds deep spiritual significance for Jains, who undertake an elaborate annual penitential retreat and conduct a detailed review of their actions and conduct over the preceding year.

Devotees reflect on their mistakes, seek forgiveness for broken vows and repent for any wrongdoing committed knowingly or unknowingly.

The practice is rooted in the Jain belief that forgiveness helps individuals overcome negative emotions and progress towards spiritual purification.

The observance embodies the core Jain principles of ahimsa, or non-violence, universal friendship and compassion. It also encourages devotees to let go of anger, ego, resentment and animosity while reflecting on their actions and seeking to improve themselves.

Samvatsari falls on Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami according to the Jain calendar.

The day is marked by prayers, introspection and the traditional exchange of the words 'Michhami Dukkadam'.

While the Svetambara community observes Samvatsari at the conclusion of the Paryushan festival, Digambara Jains observe a corresponding day of forgiveness known as Kshamavani. It is observed at the end of their ten-day Das Lakshan Parva and similarly focuses on repentance, forgiveness and the cultivation of compassion and goodwill towards all living beings.

--IANS

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