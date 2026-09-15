September 15, 2026 3:36 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback with grandfather Raj Kapoor, baby Karisma, Riddhima & herself seated on his lap

Kareena Kapoor shares major throwback with grandfather Raj Kapoor, baby Karisma, Riddhima & herself seated on his lap

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took a walk down memory lane as she shared a priceless black-and-white picture from the Kapoor family's archives.

The picture features her late grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor along with the young Kapoor family members

The picture shows Raj Kapoor seated with his three little granddaughters, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni around him. Little Kareena and Riddhima are perched on his lap while Karisma can be seen leaning affectionately against her grandfather.

Kareena shared the photograph on Riddhima's birthday and added a playful caption, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Ridz

We pretty much look the same as in this picture … Cute as ever …Have the best one @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor are first cousins. Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, while Kareena is the younger daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor had three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Talking about Raj Kapoor, on the professional front, was fondly known as the Showman of Indian cinema, and was one of the most influential actors, filmmakers and producers of Hindi cinema.

Born on December 14, 1924, he was the son of legendary theatre and film personality Prithviraj Kapoor.

Kareena and Karisma went on to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni became a jewellery designer.

She recently ventured into acting with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2.

She was also seen marking her Bollywood debut with Dadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Singh.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

SRK reveals what gives him ‘kingly feelings’ during his day

SRK reveals what gives him ‘kingly feelings’ during his day

Anupam Kher recalls working with David O. Russell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’: ‘An experience that I will always treasure’

Anupam Kher recalls working with David O. Russell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’: ‘An experience that I will always treasure’

India, Air India have been a wonderful experience: Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson

India, Air India have been a wonderful experience: Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson

Malaysian athletes get taste of SAI facilities ahead of Asian Games, call it a 'lucky training centre'

Malaysian athletes get a taste of SAI facilities ahead of Asian Games, call it a 'lucky training centre'

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Rasika Dugal shares a pic of ‘Mirzapur’ queens featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar

Rasika Dugal shares a pic of ‘Mirzapur’ queens featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar

'Challenge is immense but players are ready': India eye elusive singles gold in squash at Asian Games

'Challenge is immense but players are ready': India eye elusive singles gold in squash at Asian Games

China’s BRI projects in Bangladesh expand trade access, deepen strategic footprint in Bay of Bengal: Report

China’s BRI projects in Bangladesh expand trade access, deepen strategic footprint in Bay of Bengal: Report

Pakistan: Journalists voice concern over court's delay in hearing jailed human rights lawyer couple's applications

Pakistan: Journalists voice concern over court's delay in hearing jailed human rights lawyer couple's applications

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna backs Rohit Roy's TV remark, says 'TV is standing nowhere'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna backs Rohit Roy's TV remark, says 'TV is standing nowhere'