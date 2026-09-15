Kareena Kapoor shares throwback with grandfather Raj Kapoor, baby Karisma, Riddhima & herself seated on his lap

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took a walk down memory lane as she shared a priceless black-and-white picture from the Kapoor family's archives.

The picture features her late grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor along with the young Kapoor family members

The picture shows Raj Kapoor seated with his three little granddaughters, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni around him. Little Kareena and Riddhima are perched on his lap while Karisma can be seen leaning affectionately against her grandfather.

Kareena shared the photograph on Riddhima's birthday and added a playful caption, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Ridz

We pretty much look the same as in this picture … Cute as ever …Have the best one @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor are first cousins. Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, while Kareena is the younger daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor had three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Talking about Raj Kapoor, on the professional front, was fondly known as the Showman of Indian cinema, and was one of the most influential actors, filmmakers and producers of Hindi cinema.

Born on December 14, 1924, he was the son of legendary theatre and film personality Prithviraj Kapoor.

Kareena and Karisma went on to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni became a jewellery designer.

She recently ventured into acting with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2.

She was also seen marking her Bollywood debut with Dadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Singh.

–IANS

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