Parineeti Chopra enjoys some ‘me time’ nearly a year into motherhood, says ‘Had the time of my life’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra took some much-needed time out for herself and enjoyed a luxurious getaway nearly a year into motherhood, describing the experience as one she will cherish.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ actress shared glimpses of her relaxing escape and opened up about wanting to indulge in some well-deserved “me time.” Sharing her photos, Parineeti wrote, “Almost a year of being a mom, and I took some time … just for me I wanted to be drenched in luxury and spoilt silly. @joalimaldives did just that.”

“The best villas in the maldives (and I’ve seen some fantastic ones) the best food, the most thoughtfully designed, gorgeous island, and the staff that seemed to be at work just for me.”

Parineeti, who described herself as a “water baby,” said she was mesmerised by the island and the overall experience. “The water baby in me was mesmerised. Thank you for making me feel like a queen — and a little girl! Had the time of my life,” she added.

The video captures Parineeti Chopra making the most of her luxurious getaway, as she is seen enjoying every aspect of her vacation. From relishing delicious food and unwinding with relaxing massages to soaking in the serene surroundings of the Maldives, the actress appeared to be fully immersed in her much-needed break. The glimpses show her embracing the slower pace of island life, indulging in self-care and enjoying some quality time away from her routine.

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a son named Neer, on October 19, 2025. The actress recently opened up about returning to work while promoting her upcoming Netflix psychological thriller series, “Shaque: Trust No One.”

Parineeti revealed that she found out she was pregnant with Neer while shooting for the series in Shimla. The makers ensured that she remained comfortable on set and made necessary changes to the action sequences to accommodate her during the shoot.

--IANS

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