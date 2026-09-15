Tejasswi Prakash opens up about winning 'Playground Season 5'

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about winning “Playground Season 5” in her first stint as a mentor.

She called the victory the “best way to start.” The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner also expressed pride in Madhuja and the entire Raging Centaurs team for their confidence, determination and strong performance throughout the competition. Speaking about her first win on ‘Playground Season 5’, Tejasswi shared, “Winning Playground in my very first season as a mentor is honestly the best way to start. And to see Madhuja take the trophy home makes it even more special. She came into this game with confidence, took on every challenge and never let the pressure get to her.”

“I loved watching her play with her own mind and prove that she had what it takes to go all the way. There’s something special about seeing two girls come into a game like this and make their own space. I’m incredibly proud of Madhuja and the entire Raging Centaurs team — we had a blast, we fought hard and we got the win!”

Talking about her journey and her win, Madhuja Ghoshal shared, “This win honestly feels amazing, especially when I look back at everything that happened through the season. I started with the Power Phoenixes under Aarush and later got the opportunity to swap to the Raging Centaurs, and I’m so happy I took that chance. It was a big decision for me, but it helped me find my confidence and believe in myself even more.”

“Having Tejasswi ma’am as my mentor made the journey even more special. She constantly encouraged me, backed me and pushed me to give my best. I’m so grateful to her, my entire Raging Centaurs team and to see all of it end with me lifting the trophy feels truly amazing.”

Madhuja took home the coveted “Playground” trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and was named the season’s “Asli Mastermind.”

After the final challenge, Power Phoenixes secured the third spot, while KO Krakens finished as the runners-up. Tejasswi Prakash’s Raging Centaurs emerged victorious and lifted the season’s trophy.

--IANS

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