Vijay Sethupathi releases teaser of supernatural mystery thriller 'Mandavetti’

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has released the teaser of director Saranraj Senthilkumar’s supernatural crime thriller 'Mandavetti', featuring Komalee Prasad in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to release the teaser, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Here is the official teaser of #Mandavetti." The teaser, which plunges audiences into a disturbing world where fear arrives without warning and the line between the known and the supernatural begins to disappear, is two minutes long.

The teaser wastes no time in establishing an unsettling environment, opening with a woman in a trance-like state whose presence immediately creates an inexplicable sense of dread.

From there, the teaser unfolds through a series of mysterious happenings, fragmented conversations and unsettling glimpses of characters attempting to make sense of something far beyond their understanding.

At the centre of these conversations is ‘Senji Saamy’, an enigmatic force whose presence appears to be closely connected to the strange events unfolding around them. Rather than revealing the answers, the teaser carefully leaves the mystery intact, creating the feeling that every revelation could lead to something far more disturbing.

With Komalee Prasad leading the film, the teaser also offers glimpses of the intense transformation that the actress has undergone for a character steeped in vulnerability, rage, suffering and mysticism.

Her presence gives the supernatural world an emotional centre, while the teaser’s fragmented storytelling leaves audiences with one compelling question: What exactly is ‘Senji Saamy’, and why has its presence begun to haunt this world?

Written, directed and produced by Saranraj Senthilkumar under the banner of Tuskers Den Pictures, Mandavetti, sources inform, has been conceived as a dark supernatural crime thriller blending psychological tension, folklore and raw human emotions. The film explores the mysterious mythology surrounding “Senji,” a fierce local deity, whose presence drives the story into deeply unsettling and emotionally charged territory.

The film features Prakash Manithan as the cinematographer, Guna Palinisamy as the editor and Deepak Venugopalas the music director. Gowtham has choreographed the stunts, while Sangeetha Sen is the costume designer. Tony J is handling sound mixing, Balaganghadaran is overseeing DI grading, Vijayan is responsible for VFX.

--IANS

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