Coal India makes radical shift to smart mining operations

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Government-owned mining giant Coal India Ltd (CIL) has driven a strategic shift towards modernising both underground (UG) and open-cast (OC) operations for greater efficiency, safety and sustainability. It has rapidly moved away from the conventional mining technology and methods to more advanced tools and practices, according to a factsheet issued by the Coal Ministry on Tuesday.

Advanced digital interventions – IoT, AI and data analytics – are reducing hazard exposure, improving recovery rates and enabling predictive maintenance, smart control rooms, automated dispatch and ‘Smart Mines,’ it added.

Resources are detected using invasive core drilling and non-invasive 2D/3D seismic survey, which reduces boreholes by up to 50 per cent and, with Spectral Enhancement (SPE) assaying, sharply improves determination efficiency.

Machine-learning techniques (SVM, Decision Tree, Random Forest, MLP, XGBoost) interpret banded coal seams from Gamma-ray, Density and Resistivity logs. CMPDI applies remote sensing, GIS, LiDAR, drones and bathymetric surveys across pre-, syn- and post-mining stages.

CIL has signed an MoU with NRSC to develop an AI-powered satellite-based geo-spatial dashboard for mine monitoring and environmental auditing, the factsheet explained.

CIL is progressively deploying blast-free technology to minimise dust, noise and vibration while improving product quality and reducing coal loss.

Electric detonators were phased out in 2024-25 in favour of ultra-safe electronic detonators. AI-based safety features – operator fatigue monitoring, proximity warning, 360 degree cameras and automatic fire detection and suppression – are being incorporated in the operations, supported by AI simulators and VR training. Digitalisation through GPS-based truck dispatch/OITDS, payload monitoring (PLMS) and vehicle health monitoring (VHMS) further improves utilisation.

CIL is also committed to raising UG production to around 100 MT using Continuous Miner, Longwall and Highwall technology. Continuous mining is already adopted, with large-scale Longwall now being introduced.

Major investments are planned in Paste Fill to unlock high-grade coal otherwise locked in pillars, alongside enhanced ventilation and strata management to strengthen safety.

Besides, CIL is also strengthening coal evacuation through First Mile Connectivity (FMC) and critical railway infrastructure such as Rapid Loading Systems. Complementing this, four of seven critical railway projects involving an investment of Rs 23,465 crore are commissioned, with the rest targeted by FY 2027-28.

On the environment side, CIL’s inventory is at par with global levels, with continued focus on real-time monitoring and efficient, cleaner applications.

CIL’s digital landscape rests on two pillars. In Operational Technology (OT), CIL has deployed Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs), Vehicle Tracking, RFID systems, weighbridge automation and GPS fleet monitoring, with the DigiCoal pilot covering seven mines.

In Enterprise IT, CIL has implemented SAP S/4HANA, e-Office, cloud infrastructure and data analytics – integrating procurement, inventory, finance and HR, enabling paperless file movement and faster, data-driven decisions.

In the next phase, CIL plans to move towards intelligent, autonomous and low-carbon mining. Remote-operated Line-of-Sight dozers are being piloted in SECL and NCL with electric mobility and Trolley Assist technology.

CIL is also working with IIT Madras on safe electrification of fossil-fuel equipment. In UG mines, 5G networks, digital twins and autonomous monitoring rovers are being developed for communication, automation and simulation, the factsheet added.

--IANS

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