'It can spiral out of control': Ed Cowan warns privatisation of BBL

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Ed Cowan has stated the Big Bash League does not need to rush privatisation, warning that such a move can "spiral out of control".

Cricket Australia recently opened the door for private investment in the BBL, but kept it as a "self-determination model" for the states, who will have the final say to decide when and whether to sell the stakes.

"(In previous seasons) they've been able to reshape scheduling, to reshape international stars and the salary cap around that. We've seen already there's no friction to attracting some of the world's best players," Cowan said, as quoted by ABC News.

He argued that the BBL has already been attracting big players and warned of "selling the star assets".

"Ben Stokes is going to Adelaide, Finn Allen has just signed a mega deal. So the argument that is put forward is we're gonna lose players to the South African League. We haven't lost one yet.

"There's a view that the business could be run more effectively, which would enable some time to work out whether you actually do need to sell your star assets or not. Because when you start burning the furniture to warm the house, it can spiral quickly out of control from there," he added.

CA recently agreed to the sale of Melbourne Renegades, stating that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with a view to the club playing the 2027-28 WBBL and BBL season under new ownership.

Recently, Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and women's skipper Sophie Molineux had thrown their weight behind the privatisation of the league. "Privatisation, if done well, can be a great thing for the sport," Cummins said. "So many benefits for obviously the Big Bash League, but as an Aussie captain as well, Test cricket's so important for me, and I think this sets us up really well for the future."

"This can unlock some new areas that we can go into in the Women's Big Bash," Molineux, who captains the Renegades in the WBBL, added.

"New investors, new opportunities to be able to innovate and grow the game. The Women's Big Bash, quality-wise, is still the best competition in the world. But bringing in all these new opportunities that come with privatisation can hopefully make the product even better, which is a really cool thing to be part of."

Meanwhile, Cricket NSW opposed the privatisation move. NSW, which operates the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, has consistently rejected privatisation and questioned the financial assumptions behind the proposal.

"Cricket NSW is disappointed by Cricket Australia's decision to proceed with introducing private investment into the Big Bash Leagues without alignment across Australian cricket. This decision risks leaving cricket in NSW and Australia strategically and financially worse off, with direct consequences for our ability to invest in grassroots cricket," it said in a statement.

"We are proud to be part of an Australian cricket system that is the envy of the world. Yesterday's announcement threatens this system. The redistribution of profits to external investors reduces our ability to invest in community cricket, creating long-term impacts at all levels."

--IANS

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