September 15, 2026 3:34 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Aamrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij say ‘shut up’ to each other over cooking chicken

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Aamrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij says ‘shut up’ to each other over cooking chicken (Photo: Aamrapali Dubey/Instagram)

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 20” will seen an ugly spat between housemates Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij over cooking chicken in the kitchen, which will soon escalate with both contestants telling each other to “shut up”.

A new promo was shared on the channel’s Instagram page with the caption: “@mahhivij aur @aamrapali1101 ki nok-jhok ne liya serious turn Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

The clip begins with, Mahhi entering the kitchen and asking the cooking team, which includes Aamrapali for adding potatoes to the chicken curry.

A miffed Aamrapali is then heard telling Mahhi to let the cooking team make the food and that others, who are not a part of the team to exit the kitchen.

The video then pans to Mahhi leaving the kitchen in anger and saying: “You don’t exist for me.”

To which, Aamrapali replies by saying: “Don’t come here and talk”.

Mahhi was also heard saying that: “Iske mooh lagungi? Amma ke tarah bith gayi. (Why would I engage with her? She has started behaving like an old lady.)”

Aamrapali is heard saying she sits with four people and isn’t one of them.

The video ends with the two saying “shut up” to each other.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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