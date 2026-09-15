Rio Raj, Sania Iyappan's 'Maddy' shooting wrapped up!

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) The makers of director Karthikeyan B K's upcoming film 'Maddy', featuring actors Rio Raj and Sania Iyappan in the lead, have now announced that shooting for their film had been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the completion of filming, production house Roll Time Studios wrote, "With some of the biggest names coming together, the journey began with great promise. What started with big hopes now ends with even bigger memories. And just like that, it’s a wrap. Starring @rio.raj & @_saniya_iyappan_. Written & Directed by @karthikeyanbk_dir. A @dhibuninanthomas Musical. Produced by @kalai_arasu_p @rolltimestudios."

The new film is being directed by Karthikeyan BK and produced by Kalai Arasu, who is one of the co-producers in Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The film features Sania Iyappan as the female lead and will be a romantic comedy that will be high on entertainment.

Apart from Sania Iyappan, the film also features comedians Singam Puli and RJ Vijay in pivotal roles.

Shooting for the film had begun in March this year.

The unit, at the time of commencing shooting, had plans to complete the entire filming process in two schedules.

"The first schedule will be around 20 days and it will be entirely in Chennai. For the second schedule, the team will shoot some portions in Chennai and is considering shooting some portions outside Chennai. They are at the moment considering the possibility of filming some portions of the film in Goa," a source close to the unit had then said.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Praveen K Pothan and music by Malayalam music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Editing for the film is by the gifted Lawrence Kishore and costumes for the film have been designed by Priya Ravi. Pradeep Raj has served as the production designer of this film, which has Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson working on its sound design.

--IANS

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