India, Australia agree to bolster cyber security, critical tech partnership

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India and Australia have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in cyber security, critical technologies and resilient supply chains, as officials from both countries discuss the implementation of their new partnership.

Amit Shukla, Joint Secretary for Cyber Diplomacy at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, held a meeting with Jessica Hunter, Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, during his visit to Australia, according to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

The officials discussed the longstanding India-Australia partnership in cyber and critical technologies and exchanged ideas on operationalising the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS).

Shukla also participated in an AI masterclass organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) in Canberra, joining a panel examining artificial intelligence adoption across the Indo-Pacific.

The two countries see cyber security, critical technologies and supply chains as increasingly important to economic growth, national security and the ability to shape global technology standards and norms.

The new partnership brings these areas under a broader strategic framework, with cooperation organised around five key pillars designed to deepen practical collaboration across the Indo-Pacific.

The latest discussions in Canberra come as India and Australia continue to expand their broader Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with technology, cyber security and supply-chain resilience emerging as important areas of bilateral cooperation.

Hunter said in a post on X that it was a great joy to moderate today’s panel on AI adoption across the Indo-Pacific at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s AI Masterclass, alongside colleagues Steven Matainaho, Vidushi Chaturvedi and Amit Shukla, representing perspectives from PNG and India.

She said that the conversation underscored the importance of regional collaboration and shared experience as countries navigate the AI adoption, balancing innovation, security and economic prosperity.

The Australian official highlighted that India’s experience demonstrates the transformative impact of technology deployed at scale, reflecting on the latest AI Impact Summit and the practical work-streams, while PNG’s emerging AI leadership reflects a clear commitment getting the principles in place for secure adoption to be bolder than only consumers.

“By sharing practical use cases, strengthening partnerships and pragmatism about unique value-added aspects of the AI tech stack, the Indo-Pacific is already shaping its AI-enabled future that is inclusive, practical and delivers real benefits for our communities,” she added.

--IANS

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