PM Modi congratulates CM Adhikari for marking June 20 as ‘Bengal Foundation Day’

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, congratulating him on selecting June 20 as “Bengal Foundation Day” due to the historical significance of the date.

“When it comes to West Bengal’s history, 20th June has a special significance. I would like to congratulate you and the West Bengal Government on taking the decision to mark this day as Statehood Day, which will deepen the connection between this state’s history and the youth.

“20th June honours a democratic decision that preserved West Bengal’s unique linguistic, cultural and civilisational identity within India. It reminds us of a defining moment when history stood at a crossroads, and visionary leadership ensured that millions of people retained their cherished connection with Bharat.

“In this context, the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee deserves respectful remembrance. At a time of uncertainty and upheaval, he articulated the aspirations of those who wished to remain an integral part of India. His efforts culminated in the historic proceedings of 20th June, 1947, when representatives from the western districts ensured the creation of the state of West Bengal in India,” PM Modi wrote in his letter to CM Adhikari.

In the letter, PM Modi also congratulated Adhikari for his performance as the ninth West Bengal Chief Minister since last month.

“I am very pleased that in the last month, the West Bengal Government has been working with remarkable speed and compassion. I would like to congratulate you and your team for these efforts. It was gladdening to see West Bengal embrace Ayushman Bharat, a decision that will benefit crores of families. After all, it is our duty to provide top-quality, affordable treatment to those who need it the most. Equally noteworthy is the West Bengal Government’s decision to fast-track land availability for border fencing and security,” PM Modi wrote.

He also observed that the people of West Bengal had deeply appreciated the steps relating to bus travel for women, the rollout of the Annapurna Yojana, and the expansion of the Maa Ahar scheme.

“As I said, it highlights a compassionate face of the administration. For years, Government employees faced troubles. Now, your efforts to bring the 7th Pay Commission also merit praise,” PM Modi noted.

In his letter, PM Modi assured CM Adhikari of the Union Government's continued support for West Bengal's overall development.

“The Central Government will support the state in all ways possible. Almost Rs 40,000 crore has been released to accelerate development works that were previously blocked, including the Jal Jeevan Mission and infrastructure-related works. Almost Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated for railway development and Rs 60,000 crore is in the pipeline,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

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