PM Modi poses for group photograph with SCO leaders at 26th Summit in Bishkek

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a group photograph with other leaders at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where he is participating in key deliberations of the regional grouping.

Prime Minister Modi earlier arrived at the venue of the Summit in Bishkek, where he received a warm welcome.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. During their talks, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in India-Kyrgyzstan bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting with Zhaparov was part of PM Modi's bilateral engagements during his visit to Kyrgyzstan. The discussions are expected to provide further momentum to cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan across areas of mutual interest.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community in Bishkek after arriving in the Central Asian nation to attend the SCO Summit.

"From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed the Prime Minister by chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". PM Modi also witnessed cultural performances by people from Kyrgyzstan and appreciated their presentations. A group of yoga enthusiasts also performed yoga as part of the welcome programme.

PM Modi was received at Manas International Airport in Bishkek by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, for the warm welcome," PM Modi said on X after his arrival.

He said he would be meeting several leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit, while also holding multiple bilateral engagements during his visit.

In his departure statement before leaving for his two-nation tour of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, PM Modi said India had been an "active and constructive member" of the SCO since 2017.

He said he looked forward to advancing India's vision for the region, centred on "Security, Connectivity and Opportunity", and working with fellow SCO members towards a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The Prime Minister's participation in the summit comes amid India's continued engagement with Central Asia and its efforts to strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework.

--IANS

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