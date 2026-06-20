PM Modi announces solar power initiative for Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised President Droupadi Murmu for her dedication to public service, humility and commitment to nation-building, stating that her rise from a humble background in Mayurbhanj district to the highest constitutional office in the country is a matter of great pride for Odisha.

Speaking at an event in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district, marking two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, PM Modi extended heartfelt birthday greetings to President Murmu, praying to Lord Jagannath for her long life and good health.

Recalling his visit to Pahadpur, the native village of President Murmu's in-laws, PM Modi spoke about interacting with students at a school established under her guidance.

"President Murmu's inspiring presence is instilling confidence and ambition among children, particularly those from tribal, underprivileged, and marginalised communities," Modi emphasised.

On the occasion of President Murmu's birthday, PM Modi made a major announcement: Pahadpur village will be developed as a Solar Village, ensuring solar power for every household.

"I will make every effort to ensure that work in this direction begins immediately. Through this initiative, the people of Pahadpur will receive free solar electricity, and any surplus power generated will also help increase their income," said PM Modi.

Drawing a parallel with Odisha's iconic Sun Temple at Konark, he expressed confidence that Pahadpur would be identified as a model solar-powered village. He also stated that under the Surya Ghar initiative, the entire village will be identified as a model solar-powered village.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said PM Modi's decision to visit her village demonstrated his affection for Odisha and reaffirmed his dedication to improving the lives of tribal communities across the country.

Notably, PM Modi arrived at the Pahadpur helipad on Saturday in a special Air Force helicopter for a one-day visit to Odisha. He later went to the village in a special carcade amid tight security.

The President and PM Modi offered prayers at the sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera. They also visited the SLS Memorial School, Pahadpur, established by President Murmu, and a skill centre there.

--IANS

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