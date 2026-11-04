Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noise not just crackers’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Pavitra Punia has spoken out against people criticising the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.

The actress questioned why the festival is singled out when celebrations involving loud noises take place on other occasions as well.

She also pointed out that dogs and other animals are scared not just of firecrackers but of other loud sounds, including traffic horns and objects falling.

In a video message, Pavitra described herself as an animal lover, and said that her own dogs are equally frightened by traffic noises and other sudden, loud sounds.

She questioned the argument that firecrackers alone are responsible for causing distress to pets. She said, “I am a pet lover. My dogs are equally scared. And my dogs are equally scared of traffic, just like a horn sounds outside, just like something falls. So the problem with pets is not that they are afraid of firecrackers. They are afraid of any dark, heavy sound. They are afraid of that.”

Pavitra also condemned people who deliberately trouble animals during the festive season and said action should be taken against those responsible.

She added, “And if there are some such examples, they are stupid, stupid, who deliberately harass dogs. They are only sitting in a way that how these people should be troubled. Catch them and beat them. Take action for them.”

Questioning why Diwali celebrations are often criticised over firecrackers while similar objections are not raised during other celebrations, including weddings and anniversaries, Pavitra called out the hypocrisy.

She said , “Do we say this on someone's wedding anniversary? Tell me our logic. When people get married, at that time, why doesn't anyone come to say, why doesn't anyone come to say, that you don't leave crackers. Don't celebrate your happiness. No one says anything when the wedding season starts at their own house. Everyone will forget the preachings.”

She further said that she finds it upsetting when people from the Hindu community are made to feel defensive about celebrating their festivals.

“Don't be biased towards your own things and against with other people. One or two days of festivals come. Celebrate them well. Be very careful. Don't hurt any animal, any bird. Just stay within the limits and celebrate festivals. No animal should be troubled because of us. Happy Diwali!” she said.

Apart from the firecracker debate, Pavitra also questioned the annual practice of extensive Diwali cleaning. In a lighter part of the video, she wondered why people put in so much effort to clean their homes just before the festival instead of maintaining them throughout the year.

She said, “The cleaning that is done on Diwali, I wanted to know the contract for cleaning on Diwali, why is it done only once in a year? I mean, it happens that we don't clean our house for the whole year, and only clean it once a day, and once a day, we make Lakshmi Mata happy.”

She further quipped, “What is written in the Ramayana that you have to clean the house? This question is for the mothers.”

Pavitra added that people should make an effort to keep their homes clean throughout the year rather than turning it into an exhausting exercise just before the festival.

–IANS

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