Patidar’s unbeaten 135 powers MP to 131-run win; Uttarakhand, J&K and UP also register victories

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Rajat Patidar produced a breathtaking unbeaten 135 off just 48 balls as Madhya Pradesh thrashed Assam by 131 runs, while Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also recorded victories in their respective Elite Group matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 on Monday.

At the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Patidar’s explosive knock propelled Madhya Pradesh to a formidable 250/6 in 20 overs. He found an able ally in Shivang Kumar, who scored 61 off 38 balls, as the duo powered the innings with a commanding partnership.

Ankush Singh contributed 23 off 13 balls, while Akshat Raghuwanshi made 19 off 11. Akash Sengupta claimed three wickets for Assam, with Mrinmoy Dutta taking two.

Assam, in reply, were bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs. Sibsankar Roy top-scored with 32, while Saahil Jain and Pradyun Saikia made 20 and 18, respectively. Madhya Pradesh’s bowlers kept the opposition in check, with Kumar Kartikeya returning figures of 3/17. Avesh Khan and Rahul Batham picked up two wickets apiece.

At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Jammu and Kashmir held their nerve to defeat Tamil Nadu by six runs in a high-scoring encounter.

J&K posted 201/7, riding on Qamran Iqbal’s 70 off 37 balls and Shubham Khajuria’s 53 off 34. Abdul Samad added a quickfire 29 off 14 balls to provide further impetus.

Tamil Nadu mounted a strong chase, led by Amit Sathvik’s 67 off 31 balls. Narayan Jagadeesan contributed 35, while R Rajkumar struck 24 off just 10 deliveries. However, J&K’s bowlers kept picking up wickets at crucial moments, restricting Tamil Nadu to 195/9. Lone Nasir Muzaffar led the attack with three wickets, while Sunil Kumar and Brijesh Sharma claimed two each. Qamran was named Player of the Match.

Uttarakhand defeated Goa by five wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, chasing down a target of 169 with 11 balls to spare.

Goa were bowled out for 168 in 19.4 overs, with Abhinav Tejrana top-scoring with a blistering 76 off 36 balls. Uttarakhand’s bowling effort was shared, with Darshan Misal, Mayank Mishra, Avneesh Sudha, and Janmejay Joshi each taking two wickets.

In response, Tejasvi Jaiswal provided a flying start with 46 off 20 balls, while Aarav Mahajan anchored the chase with an unbeaten 60 off 38. Kunal Chandela remained not out on 12 as Uttarakhand reached 174/5 in 18.1 overs. Mahajan was named Player of the Match.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh defeated Karnataka by 16 runs after posting 204/5.

Divyansh Joshi led the UP batting with 65 off 34 balls, while Sameer Rizvi provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 46 off 23. Aryan Juyal chipped in with 31.

Karnataka’s chase began poorly as they slipped to 18/3, but Smaran Ravichandran’s 68 off 39 balls and contributions from Luvnith Sisodia (42) and Manvanth Kumar (42) kept them in the contest.

Praveen Dubey struck 21 off eight balls, but Uttar Pradesh’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict Karnataka to 188/9. Mohsin Khan picked up three wickets, while Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two apiece. Divyansh was named Player of the Match.

--IANS

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