'Last time we discussed playing gully cricket': Tendulkar on playing with Prince William and Princess Kate

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) India legend Sachin Tendulkar reflected on his light-hearted gully cricket session with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, respectively, as the trio enthralled the youngsters present at the Ballard Estate here on Monday.

Tendulkar stated that he met the Prince and Princess 10 years ago and played cricket on the ground but had discussed playing street cricket the next time.

"I felt very happy, and just as we had met 10 years ago to play cricket, I had said at that time that right now we are playing ground cricket, and next time we will play gully cricket too. So he came and played gully cricket and spent so much time with the children, which is a great thing," Tendulkar told reporters after his session with the royal family members.

"However, here there is a bigger cause, a bigger purpose. The initiative that the royal family has taken, I think it's such a noble cause. The whole world is on this journey with it. Where we can positively make some changes to the planet, which is facing so many challenges. And create a better place for the generations to follow," he added.

The royal couple is in India for a three-day visit, as they have arrived for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. They will attend the awards ceremony on Tuesday before travelling to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Tendulkar had an eye-catching time with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Ballard Estate as schoolchildren present at the site enjoyed their time and cheered for the trio.

Tendulkar batted and also bowled on the street as he showed his skills with the willow and the ball. He faced William and later also bowled to Kate.

The three had their time with the bat as they enjoyed a light-hearted activity in Mumbai.

--IANS

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