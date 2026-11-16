November 16, 2026 4:32 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar's 'Samuk' locks 28th May 2027 for its theatrical release

Akshay Kumar's 'Samuk' locks 28th May 2027 for its theatrical release

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's next with Vipul Amrutlal Shah 'Samuk' has locked in a release date. Touted to be a sci-fi action-survival thriller, the highly anticipated drama will be getting a theatrical release on May 28, 2027.

On Monday, the makers shared the release date for 'Samuk' with a captivating motion poster. "The mission is human, the enemy is not", read the tagline. The motion poster hints at an ambitious cinematic world, where humans will be fighting an extraterrestrial threat.

The motion poster shows Akshay holding an automatic gun and looking menacingly towards someone. He was seen wearing a tuxedo as he posed in the middle of a dense jungle.

Dropping the motion poster on his official handle, Akshay wrote the caption, "The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You (sic)."

Some hours before this, Akshay treated the netizens to another motion poster, featuring a gigantic hand belonging to what appears to be a monstrous creature.

Hinting at an exciting update, the caption read, "One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules. #SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned! (sic)."

Made under the direction of Kanishk Varma, 'Samuk' marks Akshay's reunion with Vipul after 13 long years.

The project also enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Rukmini Maitr, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Swanand Kirkire alongside others.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, who is known for his work on the 'Alien and Predator' franchises, is reported to have been roped in for the project.

Additionally, British action director Luke Tumber has reportedly designed and directed the action sequences for the upcoming drama.

'Samuk' is slated to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2027.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Rights body raises alarm over deepening repression, democratic erosion in Pakistan (File image)

Rights body raises alarm over deepening repression, democratic erosion in Pakistan

Manipur CM congratulates Youth Olympic gold medallist Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei

Manipur CM felicitates Youth Olympic gold medallist Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei

India registers improvement in employment in Oct, rural areas lead

India registers improvement in employment in Oct, rural areas lead

Bhupender Yadav meets President of COP31 Negotiations Bowen, expresses India's support to presidency

Bhupender Yadav meets President of COP31 Negotiations Bowen, expresses India's support to presidency

IITF 2026: ITPO waives entry fee for senior citizens during business days

IITF 2026: ITPO waives entry fee for senior citizens during business days

Apara Mehta on her fashion connection with daughter Khushali: ‘We have same taste in clothes’

Apara Mehta on her fashion connection with daughter Khushali: ‘We have same taste in clothes’

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Archna Gopalakrishnan's character in film (Photo: Paripadi/Instagram)

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Archna Gopalakrishnan's character in film

Members of Indian community extend warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila

Members of Indian community extend warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila

Kaushik appointed as new CSK physio, Sudharshan, Anthony named S&C coaches (Credit: Chennai Super Kings)

Kaushik appointed as new CSK physio, Sudharshan, Anthony named S&C coaches

IEPFA, SEBI to hold investor camp for unclaimed shares and dividends

IEPFA, SEBI to hold investor camp for unclaimed shares and dividends