Rohit Sharma: Winning the World Cup was a very memorable moment

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Star cricketer Rohit opened up about some of the most unforgettable milestones of his journey, including India's T20 World Cup victory in 2007 and his historic 264-run innings, which continues to hold a special place in his heart.

Responding to a question, Rohit shared, “In my cricketing journey, bahut saare memorable moments hain. 264 toh hai hi. In fact, 2007 mein jab maine debut kiya tha, ussi saal hum T20 World Cup bhi jeete the. Toh World Cup jeetna bahut memorable hai. Jitne bhi World Cups hum jeete hain aur jin bhi World Cups ka main hissa raha hoon, woh saare mere liye memorable hain.”

(In my cricketing journey, there have been many memorable moments. The 264 is definitely one of them. In fact, I made my debut in 2007, the same year we won the T20 World Cup. So, winning the World Cup was a very memorable moment. All the World Cups we have won, and every World Cup that I have been a part of, are memorable for me.)

Further explaining why his 264-run knock remains so special, Rohit spoke about the circumstances and challenges that led up to that innings.

He said, “Personal scores, individual scores toh hote rehte hain. 264 ko main kabhi nahi bhool paaunga, kyunki again, jis halaat mein woh 264 runs maine banaye aur huye, woh mere liye kaafi memorable hai. Isliye kyunki uss run banane se pehle, uss game khelne se pehle jo-jo cheezein ho rahi thi, agar main un cheezon ko yaad karoon aur uske baad mujhe koi bole ki, ‘Bhai, aaj tune 264 bana diye,’ toh main pagal ho jaaunga.”

“Toh isiliye jab aap aise runs banate hain, itne bade-bade runs banate ho, toh aapko woh cheez hamesha yaad rahegi. Kyunki jab bhi aap bade runs banate ho, woh aise hi nahi ban jaate. Uske peeche bahut si cheezein hoti rehti hain. Bahut tough hota hai 100 runs ka aankda paar karna, lekin 250 runs ka aankda paar karna usse bhi mushkil hai.”

(Personal scores and individual scores keep happening. I will never forget the 264 because, once again, the circumstances in which I scored those 264 runs and the way it happened make it very memorable for me. The reason is that if I think about everything that was happening before I went out to play that game and scored those runs, and then someone told me, ‘Bhai, today you have scored 264,’ I would go crazy.)

(That is why when you score such big runs, you always remember them. Because big scores don't happen just like that. There are so many things that go on behind them. Crossing the 100-run mark itself is very difficult, but crossing the 250-run mark is even more difficult.)

Rohit went on to reflect on the highs and lows of his cricketing journey.

“Toh bahut si cheezon mein main lucky hoon, grateful hoon ki mere cricket career mein bahut se achhe din dekhe hain, lekin saath-saath kharab din bhi dekhe hain. Lekin jaise main abhi bataya ki jab tak aap neeche nahi giroge, tab tak aap upar nahi uthoge, toh I think main life mein zyada gira hoon.”

(So, I have been lucky in many ways, and I am grateful that I have seen many good days in my cricketing career. But at the same time, I have also seen bad days. As I just said, unless you fall, you cannot rise. I think I have fallen more often in life.)

“Comparatively, agar main dekhun ki main kitna successful hoon, usse zyada gira hoon. Toh I think uss girne ki wajah se hi success mili.”

(Comparatively, if I look at how successful I have been, I have faced more setbacks than I have had successes. So, I think it is because of those falls that I have achieved success.)

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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