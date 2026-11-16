Adani Group begins production of India's longest wind turbine blade at Mundra facility

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (IANS) The Adani Group on Monday said that it has commenced production of 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat.

The 91.2-metre blades are the longest wind turbine blades manufactured in India. They will be used on a turbine featuring a 185-metre rotor diameter, the largest in India, and a hub height of 140 metres.

The company has also secured certification for its ‘MWL185-5.0 MW’ wind turbine platform, clearing the way for serial production, said Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

“Producing India's longest wind turbine blade and securing certification for our 5 MW platform mark an important milestone for Adani Wind and the country’s wind manufacturing sector. Larger blades and higher-capacity turbines enable each machine to capture more energy, including at sites with lower wind speeds,” said Milind Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adani Wind.

“This helps in broadening the geography available for wind generation. We are committed to developing and manufacturing advanced wind technology in India to support the country's growing clean energy needs,” said Kulkarni.

The rotor sweeps nearly 26,600 square metres, equivalent to more than three and a half standard football pitches. The ‘MWL185-5.0 MW’ platform harnesses varying wind speeds, thus delivering a more consistent generation profile, better utilisation of available wind resources, and an improved overall capacity utilization factor (CUF).

The new blade extends the range of products manufactured at Mundra, where the facility currently produces blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres.

Scaling to 91.2 metres represents a substantial progress in blade design, materials engineering, manufacturing precision and handling capability, strengthening India’s capacity to manufacture larger wind turbine components for next-generation wind turbines.

A turbine's energy output depends on its rotor swept area, rated capacity, hub height and the wind resource at the site. The MWL185-5.0 MW platform, with rotor diameter of approximately 185 metres and a swept area of nearly 26,600 square metres is designed to improve energy capture at low- and moderate-wind locations, potentially making a wider range of sites technically and commercially viable for wind power projects.

Adani Wind has three turbine platforms enlisted under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-Wind).

Adani Wind's cumulative orders from independent power producers (IPPs) outside the Adani Group now exceed 1 GW.

--IANS

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