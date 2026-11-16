U19 Asia Cup hero Mohit Ulva joins Saurashtra squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Barely two days after becoming the match-winner for India in a thrilling Men’s U19 Asia Cup final in Oman, teenaged fast bowling all-rounder Mohit Ulva has joined the Saurashtra senior men’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) announced the development through its Instagram account on Monday. “Mohit Ulva joins Team Saurashtra for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 league matches being played at Indore,” it said.

A photograph shared in the visual showed Ulva standing with captain Jaydev Unadkat, head coach Niraj Odedra and coach Sheldon Jackson. Ulva, though, did not figure in the XI for Saurashtra’s ongoing game against Haryana at The Daly College ground in Indore.

But with more matches left in Saurashtra’s Elite Group B commitments, Ulva is likely to get a chance and make his senior men’s T20 debut. Ulva’s call-up follows after he had an unforgettable Saturday evening at the Ministry Turf Ground 2, in Al Amerat, near Muscat, where India beat Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final and won the title.

India needed 338 runs to win and were struggling at 252/8 when Ulva walked in at number ten and finished unbeaten on 49 from 26 balls, with a strike rate in excess of 188. With three runs required off the last delivery, Ulva lofted to a boundary over mid-off, which sparked scenes of joy among the Indian players and the supporters present at the ground.

Ulva shared a 57-run ninth-wicket stand off 35 balls with Manal Chauhan and then an unbeaten 30-run partnership off 16 deliveries with last man Chigurpati Venkata. Primarily a fast bowler, Ulva also took the new ball for India in the final and went wicketless - conceding 57 runs in his eight overs.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Arjun Rajput, who hit a century against Pakistan in the league stage of the Men’s U19 Asia Cup, has joined the Punjab squad for the domestic T20 tournament. Just like Saurashtra, Punjab, the 2023/24 champions, are slotted in Elite Group B of the competition.

--IANS

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