Bangladesh lacks funds to keep power plants running: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Bangladesh's electricity sector is facing a deepening crisis driven not just by a shortage of power plants but by inadequate access to affordable fuel and mounting financial problems that are preventing power plants from operating at full capacity, a new report has said.

"Bangladesh has spent years adding electricity generation capacity, but the country is still struggling with major power shortages. The contradiction points to a deeper problem," the report from US-based Asia Sentinel said.

Bangladesh entered 2026 with nearly 30 GW of installed power generation capacity, considerably higher than its peak electricity demand, according to S&P Global data. Despite this surplus capacity, power shortages increased during the year due to tighter gas supplies, higher imported fuel costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East and underutilised power plants.

"That’s a systemic problem, leading to yet another South Asian energy and electricity crisis. This one has followed an often-repeated course, shifting a physical generating capacity dilemma to one increasingly shaped by fuel security, debt and affordability," the report noted.

Bangladesh remains heavily dependent on natural gas for power generation, but domestic production dropped over years as major fields such as Titas and Bibiyana mature lost output. Domestic gas production fell 38 per cent between 2015 and 2025, prompting state-owned Petrobangla to increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further, the government placed excessive dependence on LNG as a solution to the country's domestic gas shortfall. While LNG was initially intended to help bridge the country’s domestic gas shortfall, it has become a major source of power generation and created "a structural and financial quandary".

Another recent report said Bangladesh’s new government has spent nearly $4.1 billion in additional costs and is spending millions of dollars each month to insulate citizens from a global fuel shock, as growth slows and inflation rises.

Bangladesh, which imported about 65 per cent of its energy needs last year, has seen power cuts, long queues at petrol stations and higher costs for transport and food.

—IANS

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