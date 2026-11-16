Raashii Khanna shares glimpse of her workout routine, says ‘Some days, you just have to get yourself there’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna took to social media to give a glimpse of her workout routine. She shared a fitness reminder about the importance of consistency and showing up even on days when motivation is hard to find.

Taking to Instagram, Raashii shared a workout video in which she is seen putting in the effort during her fitness session. Along with the video, she penned a note highlighting how discipline often matters more than motivation.

“Not every day comes with motivation. Some days, you just have to get yourself there. And that is half the job done,” she wrote.

The ‘Madras Café’ actress also shared a video from her gym session in which she is seen dressed in comfortable sports athleisure. The video captures her putting in the effort as she moves through different exercises, focusing on both her lower and upper body.

In one part of the video, Raashii is seen performing leg exercises, working on her lower-body strength. She then moves on to arm workouts, carrying out exercises as part of her fitness routine. The video offers a glimpse into her varied workout session and the effort she puts into staying fit.

Raashii is known for regularly sharing glimpses of her professional commitments, fitness routine, and personal moments on social media.

Earlier, Raashii Khanna reflected on the complexities of mother-daughter relationships. She highlighted how love, hurt, and admiration can coexist within the same bond.

The actress shared her thoughts on Arundhati Roy’s memoir ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’ and praised the author's honest portrayal of her relationship with her mother, Mary Roy.

An excerpt from her post read, “There is something extraordinary about ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’: the way Arundhati Roy holds the contradictions of a woman who could be both a force of nature and a source of deep hurt. Mary Roy was a formidable feminist who challenged the world and carved out a place for herself, yet the same fierce, uncontained spirit could wound those closest to her. Arundhati writes of her with a startling honesty that neither diminishes her mother’s achievements nor conceals the wreckage left behind. What emerges is an inheritance of extraordinary complexity: a daughter shaped by the very person she has struggled to understand, carrying both her mother’s fire and the scars of its burning.”

On the work front, Raashii will next feature in the upcoming film ‘Mauja Hi Mauja,' which also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

--IANS

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