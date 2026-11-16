Decision on LTCG tax changes unlikely before Union Budget: CBDT chief

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The government is unlikely to take a decision on proposed changes to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime before the upcoming Union Budget, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair, Agrawal said discussions on various proposals related to LTCG taxation are ongoing and no decision is expected before the Budget.

"Discussions on the proposals received on LTCG are currently ongoing with stakeholders. Any decision on LTCG rationalisation is not expected before the Budget," he said.

His remarks come at a time when industry associations, investors and market participants have been seeking a rationalisation of the capital gains tax framework, including revisions to tax rates and exemption provisions, ahead of the Union Budget for 2027-28.

Agrawal also highlighted improvements in income tax refund processing, saying refunds have risen significantly this year due to measures taken by the tax department to streamline procedures and speed up timelines.

“Last year, refunds were slow. This year, refunds are on time because of streamlining of processes. Thus, refunds are 25 per cent higher this time,” he said.

The increase follows efforts by the Income Tax Department to address delays that affected taxpayers during the previous assessment cycle. Officials have focused on improving efficiency in processing returns and issuing refunds in a more timely manner.

On direct tax collections, Agrawal acknowledged that personal income tax receipts have been slightly below expectations so far this fiscal year.

However, he expressed confidence that the government would still be able to achieve its FY27 direct tax collection target of Rs 26.97 lakh crore.

“Personal income tax collection is a little on the lower side. We are hopeful of achieving this year's direct tax collection target,” he said.

--IANS

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