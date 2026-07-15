Pankhuri Awasthy reveals she ‘found herself crying’ as her twin babies kick-started their schooling journey

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Pankhuri Awasthy turned emotional as her twin children, Radhya and Raditya, embarked on a new chapter by beginning their schooling journey.

The actress and doting mother to her babies, shared adorable glimpses from their first day at school, on her social media.

She also penned a heartfelt note revealing how she unexpectedly found herself in tears on three different occasions leading up to the milestone.

She wrote,."Long Caption alert So… I’m not really a crier. But somehow, I found myself crying at three of the most unexpected places. The first was during our school rounds last year, when we were still deciding a school for Radhya and Raditya. It could’ve been the staircases or just the corridors..and there I was just unable to hold back!"

She added, “The second was during the parent orientation. Here I was, sitting in an auditorium full of parents, watching… of all things… a PowerPoint presentation. And the third was the night before their very first day of school. After putting them to bed, I sat down to write a little… and tears quietly found their way.”

She further said, “The common thread through all three moments? The realization that they were about to begin this incredible journey called school life."

The actress further added, “Some of my happiest memories are from school. It’s where you discover yourself, become who you are. Build long lasting friendships. Some of my closest friends are the ones I met in school. So, I wasn’t just seeing a school. I was seeing the backdrop of the next fifteen years of their lives. And suddenly, it all felt so beautifully real.”

Admitting having cried, she said, “So yes… I cried. Not because I was sad. But because sometimes happiness arrives hand in hand with the quiet realization that your babies are growing up. I remember something my doctor, the one who delivered them…once told me. I had asked him, “When will I stop worrying?”

Recalling the doctor's response, she said, “He smiled the sweetest smile and said, “You won’t. The worry and the concern is for life now. That just comes with being a parent. (Well yeah, to think of it .. I still turn to my parents for every discussion)."

She further added, "So here’s my wish for both of you as you start this journey. May you soar to every height you dream of. May you take the highest, farthest flights life has to offer. May you always be kind and find kind people. May you be curious, brave, and unapologetically yourselves. And I’ll be right here…celebrating every little milestone, and probably crying a few more happy tears along the way."

For the uninitiated, Pankhuri who is married to actor Gautam Rode, welcomed their twins, a daughter, Radhya, and a son, Raditya, on July 25, 2023. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, fell in love on the sets of the television show, Suryaputra Karn.

On the work front, Pankhuri has been a part of popular television shows including Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Maddam Sir.

–IANS

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