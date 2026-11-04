Pankaj Tripathi reveals ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ crew shot for 2 different versions of climax

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has shared that 2 different sets of climax have been shot for the film.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and shared his experience of working on the film .

Talking about the same, she shared, “There were two options for the climax. Even we gave two options for the climax. One was more hilarious, and the other was less hilarious. Which one was kept? Less hilarious. After shooting the film, the rest of the sound, the more hilarious one, we thought would be too much of a comedy. The rest of the sound of our film, the third end was a little more. So, we kept a milder version”.

He further mentioned, “The rest of the story was on the same page because the story was so simple, there was no need to think too much about the gist and story. The earlier films that were made, like ‘Chupke Chupke’ it's a space cinema”.

“It's a little more peaceful cinema. If you watch it with a smile, it's like that. It's a comfort cinema, like comfort food. It's family-oriented and entertaining”, he added.

While the actor has been busy of late, he managed to squeeze some time to spend with family on Durgashtami.

The actor celebrated the auspicious festivals of Durgashtami with his family in Kolkata, which also happens to be his wife Mridula Tripathi’s maternal home.

Pankaj has visited Kolkata with his wife on a regular basis to spend time with his in-laws and enjoy the city’s unique charm. Spending the festival in Kolkata this year allowed him to experience all the traditions and festivities the city has to offer.

Meanwhile, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026, exclusively on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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