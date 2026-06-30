Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife Bushra approach SC for suspension of convictions in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

Islamabad, June 30 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have approached the country's Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court's decision in the £190m Al-Qadir University Project Trust case. In the petition, the couple has requested the court to suspend their convictions and release pending appeal, local media reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife approached the apex court after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions seeking the suspension of their sentences in the £190 million corruption case in May and stated that their main appeals were already fixed for hearing, leading Pakistani daily 'The News International' reported.

In the petition in the apex court, Imran Khan and his wife, stated that the IHC ignored the key points of the case even after admitting the appeal as maintainable. The petition argued that rejecting the suspension plea without carrying out a preliminary review of the evidence was legally incorrect and that it is legally allowed to analyse case merits while deciding on suspension of sentence.

The petition stated that the court had granted the bail and declared the allegations baseless during the trial. It further said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) repeatedly requested adjournments, prolonging the appeal and causing delay in justice.

The petition highlighted serious health concerns faced by Imran Khan and his wife during their detention and mentioned that PTI founder developed an eye condition. It contended that not releasing Imran Khan despite serious health conditions amounts to injustice, 'The News International' reported.

The petition stated that Imran Khan faced mental stress due to solitary confinement and termed the manner of his arrest was unlawful and irresponsible. The petition requested the Supreme Court to declare the IHC order null and void, suspend the sentence and order immediate release of Imran Khan and his wife.

On June 16, Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, raised questions over the medical treatment being provided to her brother, making it clear that they will be rejecting any medical report issued by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). She also called for immediate restoration of Imran Khan's lawful rights as a prisoner, with access to independent and professional medical treatment in presence of family as the highest and most urgent priority.

She said that they do not accept the government's version of events and called for examining and treating Imran Khan at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. Her statement came after Imran Khan was taken to the PIMS for a follow-up eye treatment, where doctors administered his fifth intravitreal injection after medical examinations.

In a statement shared on X, Aleema Khan stated, "We have received reports that Imran Khan was again taken to PIMS in the early hours of 15 June. We found out through a tweet by Barrister Gohar on the morning of 15 June. We reject any medical report generated by PIMS regarding Imran Khan’s condition. The same institution has previously made questionable claims, including the assertion that Imran Khan had recovered 90 per cent of his eyesight. Imran Khan himself rejected these claims when his lawyer later met him at Adiala Jail."

"A fundamental question remains unanswered: Why does Imran Khan require a fifth injection? We do not accept the government’s version of events. We demand that Imran Khan be examined and treated by independent, qualified specialists at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad. This is an urgent and immediate priority. A full bench court order permits six family members to meet Imran Khan every Tuesday. Yet over the past eight months, the authorities have largely violated this order. My sister, Dr. Uzma Khan, has only been allowed to meet him a few times, and her last meeting took place on 2 December, 2025," she added.

Aleema Khan accused the Pakistani government of using isolation and deprivation as tools of pressure against Imran Khan. She termed denial of Imran Khan's rights a "political issue and clear violation of jail manual and High Coourt Orders."

"We reject the government’s continued use of isolation and deprivation as tools of pressure against Imran Khan. Today, we expect all six family members to be allowed to meet him in accordance with the court’s order. The denial of Imran Khan’s rights is not merely a political issue; it is a clear violation of both the jail manual and High Court orders," Aleema Khan posted on X.

She stated that Imran Khan is entitled to a weekly telephone call with his sons, a weekly meeting with family members, his legal counsel, access to books and reading material, television and newspapers, proper medical treatment and regular medical check-ups and informing immediate family members before any medical procedure is carried out.

"In addition, High Court full bench orders provide that: 1. Imran Khan must be allowed to speak with his sons by telephone. 2. Six family members and six lawyers may meet him every Tuesday. 3. Six friends, including party representatives, may meet him every Thursday. We demand the immediate restoration of all of Imran Khan’s lawful rights as a prisoner, with access to independent and professional medical treatment in presence of family as the highest and most urgent priority," Aleema Khan wrote on X.

--IANS

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