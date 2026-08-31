Pak forces forcibly disappear four more civilians in Balochistan amid rising atrocities

Quetta, Aug 31 (IANS) Another four civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Monday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned 40-year-old Saddam Bugti was reportedly abducted on August 29 from the Nawab Bazar area in Dera Bugti district by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

In a separate incident, two labourers, 28-year-old Majid Shahwani and Abdur Razzaq, were allegedly abducted on August 26 from the same area by CTD and police.

Additionally, 23-year-old Muhammad Nasir was taken from his residence in provincial capital Quetta last month by ISI and CTD.

“Enforced disappearance violates fundamental human rights and must be immediately ended. Pakistani authorities must disclose the fate and whereabouts of all four individuals and ensure that anyone detained is held in accordance with the law and afforded due process,” Paank said, expressing grave concern over the incident,

On Sunday, Baloch Women Forum (BWF) strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of three civilians, including minor girls, by Pakistani forces in Kech district of Balochistan.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Shahnaz, 14-year-old Sharanaz and 50-year-old Arif Essa.

According to the BWF, both Shahnaz and Sharanaz are students and have previously been subjected to enforced disappearance. The group described the repeated abduction of minors as a “grave and deeply disturbing violation of their fundamental rights.”

“The increasing abduction of Baloch women and girls, particularly students and minors, represents a deeply alarming escalation in the use of enforced disappearance as a tool of repression. Families are being deprived of their loved ones without explanation, without judicial oversight and without any information about their safety or whereabouts. No authority has the right to place civilians outside the protection of the law,” the BWF stated.

Calling for the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of Shahnaz, Sharanaz and Arif Essa and their safe and unconditional release, the BWF said, “if the authorities allege any offence, they must be brought before a competent and independent court and afforded due process and legal representation.”

The group called on the human rights organisations and international institutions to urgently raise this case and demand an end to the systematic targeting of Baloch women, children, students and families through enforced disappearance.

“The abduction of women and children must not be normalised, and those responsible must be held accountable,” it noted.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as