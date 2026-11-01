November 01, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

PAC Chairpersons conference to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

PAC Chairpersons conference to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees (PACs) of the Parliament and the state and UT legislatures at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The two-day conference will deliberate on the theme, ‘Audit, Accountability and Good Governance – The Evolving Role of the PAC’. The deliberations will provide an important platform for sharing experiences, exchanging best practices and exploring ways to further strengthen the role of Public Accounts Committees in ensuring legislative oversight of public expenditure and promoting transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in governance.

The inaugural session will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson K. N. Balagopal, who will also address the gathering.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson K. C. Venugopal will deliver the welcome address, while Kerala Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman will propose the vote of thanks. Chairpersons and Members of Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and state and UT Legislatures, along with other distinguished dignitaries, will participate in the conference.

As key parliamentary institutions entrusted with examining public expenditure and ensuring that public funds are utilised in accordance with legislative intent, Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in upholding the principles of accountability and responsible governance. The conference is expected to foster constructive dialogue on emerging challenges in public financial management, the evolving audit landscape and the need to further enhance the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday with the valedictory session to be addressed by Birla. The Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson will also address the session.

--IANS

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