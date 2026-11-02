November 02, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Over 44,000 government buildings connected to solar power, saving Rs 700 crore annually: PM Modi

Over 44,000 government buildings connected to solar power, saving Rs 700 crore annually: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) More than 44,000 government buildings across India have been connected to solar energy, generating annual savings of around Rs 700 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, highlighting the country's progress in renewable energy and its commitment to strengthening energy security through clean power.

Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit in the national capital, the Prime Minister said India has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector over the past 12 years, connecting industries, farms and households with solar power.

"Over the last 12 years, we have worked to connect industries and farms with solar power. More than 44,000 government buildings across India are now connected to solar energy, generating annual savings of around Rs 700 crore," Pm Modi stated.

"Farmers across the country are also benefiting from the PM-KUSUM scheme. Through this initiative, more than 30 lakh farmers have been provided with solar-powered irrigation facilities. Estimates suggest that each farmer can save around Rs 1 lakh annually by using solar pumps," the Prime Minister mentioned.

He said the government aims to bring every government building, school, college, hospital and street-lighting system under solar energy to further expand the country's clean energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the progress made under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 with the target of installing rooftop solar panels in one crore households.

"More than 65 lakh households have joined the initiative in the past 24-25 months," he said.

Emphasising India's commitment to global climate goals, PM Modi said the country had achieved its target of meeting 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of the schedule set under the Paris Agreement.

"Under the Paris Agreement, India also pledged to meet 50 per cent of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources. We achieved this target in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. Today, more than 50 per cent of India’s installed power capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources," the Prime Minister stated.

--IANS

pk

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