Bangkok, Nov 25 (IANS) Joint Secretary Development Partnership Administration-I (DPA-I) Division in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Suja K Menon participated in the 8th Asia-Pacific Directors General Forum for South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Bangkok on Wednesday and expressed India's commitment to sharing knowledge, expertise and people-centric solutions for shared progress in the Global South.

Suja K Menon spoke about India's demand-driven development partnerships, including Vaccine Maitri, Digital Public Infrastructure and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Sharing details regarding India's participation in the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Thailand on X wrote, "Ms. Suja K. Menon, Joint Secretary (DPA-I), MEA, shared India's development cooperation experience during the 8th Asia-Pacific Directors General Forum for South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Bangkok today.

"She highlighted India's demand-driven development partnerships, with examples from Vaccine Maitri, Digital Public Infrastructure to the ITEC Programme. India remains committed to sharing knowledge, expertise and people-centric solutions for shared progress across the Global South," it added.

The Asia-Pacific Directors General Forum for South-South and Triangular Cooperation is being held in Bangkok from November 24-25. The Asia-Pacific Directors General Forum for South-South and Triangular Cooperation serves as a regional platform that brings together Governments, development cooperation agencies, international organisations, and other partners to examine shared priorities, exchange experiences, and identify opportunities for collaboration, according to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) statement.

In line with the theme of the upcoming 83rd session of the Commission, “ESCAP at 80: navigating paradigm shifts, promoting connectivity and accelerating sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, the Forum will focus on “Navigating Paradigm Shifts with South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Advancing Connectivity and Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific.” During the forum, the participants will explore how cooperation among Global South countries, supported by triangular partnerships, can help them navigate development transitions, strengthen connectivity, and accelerate sustainable development.

--IANS

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