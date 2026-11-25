Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress and producer Arushi Nishank, daughter of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has addressed the social media speculation linking her with Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

She clarified that the two share a good friendship. Speaking to IANS, Arushi said that a meeting with Chirag, during which she gifted him a book to congratulate him, was apparently misinterpreted and led to rumors about their alleged wedding.

“What can I say about myself? I am troll material. Just look at me; I can get trolled anytime. But jokes apart, Chirag is a very good friend of mine, and he is doing really well. I had gone to congratulate him by gifting him a book, which apparently turned into a wedding card. So, I would say that's one of the disadvantages of being a public figure,” she told IANS.

Arushi also spoke about facing negative comments on social media following her meeting with Bageshwar Dham's Maharaj ji. She said the remarks saddened her, particularly because they involved a religious figure whom she holds in high regard.

“I had also met our Maharaj ji of Bageshwar Dham, and people made very nasty comments on that too, and I was reading them. My heart was saddened because he is a saintly person, and saying such things is not right. But it's okay, I think we have gotten better now,” she added.

Arushi's remarks come amid ongoing social media speculation about her association with Chirag Paswan. The dating rumours gained momentum after Arushi shared pictures with Chirag Paswan on social media during her visit to his residence. A book that she had gifted him was also reportedly mistaken for a wedding invitation, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

As per her social media profile, Arushi is an actress, film producer, trained Kathak dancer and TEDx speaker. She gained recognition in the entertainment industry with the music video ‘Wafa Na Ras Aayi’.

--IANS

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