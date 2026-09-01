Olivia Rodrigo reflects on the effect of Daisy Chain festival

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about the realisation that hit her after seeing the impact of her women’s music festival Daisy Chain.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram recently, and shared a picture of herself with her friend. In the picture, the 2 ladies can be seen embracing in a hug with their back facing the camera.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Daisy Chain come to fruition yesterday was the greatest joy of my career. riot grrrl mosh pits. friendship bracelets being made on the grass. young girls on their dads shoulders. I am still in a bit of disbelief that it happened and I still feel incapable of properly expressing the gratitude that I feel for every person who believed in this vision and fought so hard to make it a reality. Last night after the festival was over and everyone had gone home, my friends and I ran around the grounds and tried to process all that we had just witnessed. We ended our night of frolicking at Yoko Ono's ‘wish tree’ installation at the entrance of the festival (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “It was the most beautiful artwork (yoko if ur reading this I love you) where festival goers wrote down something they hoped for on a tag and tied it onto a branch of a tree. We read so many of them. Some were silly like I hope my dog lives forever or I hope my hair grows longer etc. but by and large almost every tag said the same thing. Everyone hoped for the world to be more peaceful, they all hoped that the people they loved were happy, they all hoped to make a difference. It made me so emotional and I realized that was exactly why Daisy Chain meant so much to me (sic)”.

“The artwork reminded me of how we are all much more alike than we are different. and how deep down, we all just want to help each other and make the world a better place. Yesterday, Daisy Chain felt just like that. A collective hope that things can get better and a reminder of how much we really care about people at the end of the day. Thank you to everyone who came yesterday who showed me that joy is a part of the solution. until next yearrrrr”, she added.

--IANS

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