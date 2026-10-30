Number of educated unemployed people continues to rise in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, Oct 30 (IANS) Bangladesh's youth is not able to find jobs that match their qualifications even after completing higher education, while a large number of talented youngsters are leaving the country to get better education, employment and a secure future, a report has detailed.

Every year, thousands of people graduate and post-graduate from universities in Bangladesh and spend long periods finding a job, while some are forced to do jobs that have little connection with their academic qualifications. At the same time, many young people whose talent and skills could have helped strengthen Bangladesh's economy are leaving the country and settling abroad, according to a report in 'The Daily Observer'.

"Behind these parallel trends lie weaknesses in the education system, limited employment opportunities and a failure to recognise and reward merit. The question is whether Bangladesh is adequately prepared for the very people expected to shape its future," the report stated.

Education system in Bangladesh has been facing difficulty in keeping pace with rapid technological advances and changes in the global economy. Much of the existing education system in Bangladesh is theoretical and dependent on rote learning while modern industry, business and technology need practical knowledge, problem-solving abilities and knowledge to work on new technologies, resulting in many young people getting to know the gap between what they have learnt and what employers expect from them only when they step in the job market. As a result, the number of educated unemployed people continues to increase in Bangladesh, while domestic firms are forced to recruit people from abroad in various important positions as the country lacks suitably skilled workers.

Young talented people seek opportunities abroad due to a shortage of jobs that match their qualifications, relatively low salaries, inadequate professional recognition and limited research, the report mentioned. Many of the students go abroad for higher studies and take up jobs there, with some eventually settling there permanently. The skills of Bangladesh's citizens then contribute to the economies of other nations.

In August, a survey revealed that Bangladesh’s youth are facing a growing employment crisis, with many struggling to turn their education and skills into jobs and opportunities, local media reported. The findings highlighted unemployment as one of the biggest challenges confronting young people across the country.

The survey, titled 'Problems of Youth in Bangladesh and Possible Solutions', identified unemployment, skills gaps, mental stress, digital addiction, online gambling and drug abuse as major concerns among young people in Bangladesh, along with limited youth participation in policymaking.

The assessment was jointly conducted by social research and advocacy group Shopnopuri Kallyan Sangstha and Bangladesh Co-Creation to mark International Youth Day 2026, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Students, youth organisers, volunteers, social and development workers, and representatives of youth initiatives from across Bangladesh took part in the survey. Many respondents cited unemployment as a major concern, while the survey also highlighted growing challenges related to the mental well-being of young people.

Saleha K, a member of Disable Welfare Society Bangladesh, identified growing frustration and depression among young people as major concerns.

On the other hand, Rabiul Islam, organising secretary of Gabura Welfare Society, said that uncertainty about the future, low self-confidence and lack of guidance are leaving many young people in Bangladesh increasingly vulnerable to mental stress.

--IANS

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