No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing country, says ICC Chairman Jay Shah

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) After the International Cricket Council unveiled a comprehensive set of 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines' to safeguard the welfare of female cricketers who choose to start a family and return to competitive cricket, Chairman Jay Shah said the policies are a reminder that no player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level.

"The continued growth of women's cricket must be built on opportunity, inclusion, and care for our players at every stage of their lives and careers. No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level,” said Shah in a statement on Monday.

The guidelines aim to normalise conversations around women’s health and ensure that motherhood and professional cricket are not seen as mutually exclusive. The guidelines feature a six‑step ‘6 Rs’ pathway – Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return, and Refine.

The likes of West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite, ex-Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof, and former Australia batter Sarah Elliot are examples of female cricketers who took the field after giving birth to their kids.

Shah also stressed the fact that the guidelines would empower ICC’s member boards to better manage the careers of elite female athletes who are also mothers. "The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game.

“By providing Members with practical guidance, we want to ensure that female cricketers are supported through pregnancy and empowered to return to cricket with confidence,” he said.

The document also recommends the appointment of dedicated case managers to oversee a player's return-to-play journey, regular management reviews at critical stages of pregnancy, and a strict policy stating that boards must not mandate pregnancy testing, ensuring the decision to announce a pregnancy rests entirely with the player.

"As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes, and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field," added Shah.

--IANS

nr/bsk/