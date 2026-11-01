'No ground left beneath your feet': Akhilesh Yadav's swipe at Amit Shah's 'Angad's leg' remark

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Angad's leg' remark, saying that there is "no ground left beneath your feet, so where will you place Angad's leg?"

In his address at the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' rally at Ramlila Maidan, organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Those who once came from UP will be driven out of UP itself. The people of the state know how to welcome and even know it better how to bid farewell. In 2027, their farewell will be of such a kind that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will not be able to return again."

Remarking that Ramlila Maidan has turned into the "Haldighati of democracy", he asserted: "The massive public support and slogans of revolution are proof that change can happen at any moment."

Targeting the BJP-led government, he said: "Lord Ram won't forgive those who have committed sin, those who have stolen donations made at the Ram Temple. They will definitely be punished."

Referring to HM Shah's warning that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is "Angad's leg", referring to the mythological figure from Ramayan, which the opposition parties cannot shake, Akhilesh Yadav hit back, saying: "Those who came saying that their stance is unshakeable like 'Angad's leg', now know that there is no ground left beneath their feet, so where will you place Angad's leg?"

Further, referring to the BJP-led NDA's defeat in five seats in the recent UP Legislative Council polls, including Varanasi, he said: "Those boasting of a double engine government ended up getting a double defeat and a double zero in Uttar Pradesh...I am happy that the people of Kashi gave them a double zero!"

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of "constantly conspiring" to win elections. "Because they know that they cannot win elections otherwise, they have found a way out (to win polls) through the Election Commission," he alleged.

"They have looted Bengal polls. Security forces were brought into the state overnight, and votes were deleted by conducting SIR just before the elections...We, the members of the INDIA bloc, won't give up. We have caught their theft," he added.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party's defeat in the 2022 UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav said: "The reason (for the defeat) was that voters were removed from electoral rolls and when the Election Commission was told that SP's votes were targeted and removed from the lists, they served me a notice saying on what basis I was making these allegations."

"The BJP wants that only people linked to the party are able to cast their votes and only they get the right to call themselves as India's citizens. This is a huge conspiracy," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the SP chief also mentioned the action taken against Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in UP's Pilibhit.

The Election Commission has directed the suspension of two EROs in the constituency over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll.

--IANS

cg/vd